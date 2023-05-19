All Emirates passengers can now avail of free Wi-Fi connectivity onboard

Emirates Airline now offers free Wi-Fi connectivity to all passengers who join Emirates Skywards, its loyalty programme. This enhancement has resulted in 30,000 Economy Class passengers accessing complimentary onboard Wi-Fi weekly.

All Skywards members, regardless of their tier or class of travel, can enjoy some form of free connectivity. First Class Skywards members have unlimited free internet, while Silver, Gold, and Platinum members travelling in Business Class also receive complimentary internet access.

The increase in free connectivity has been well received, with a 30% increase in passenger usage compared to the previous year.

Emirates also announced plans to introduce high-speed, inflight broadband on 50 new Airbus A350 aircraft, providing enhanced connectivity and global coverage, including flights over the Arctic.

Passengers can join Emirates Skywards to access free Wi-Fi, and the programme has more than 30 million members worldwide.