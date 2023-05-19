TUI fly Belgium launches Oujda-Bordeaux route

TUI fly Belgium plans to launch a new seasonal service between Oujda (Morocco) and Bordeaux (France) as part of its summer 2023 schedule.

TUI fly Belgium will operate two weekly flights from 19 June to 22 September 2023 between Oujda-Angads and Bordeaux-Mérignac airport with a 148-seat Boeing 737-700.

Departures from Morocco are scheduled on Mondays at 07:45 and Fridays at 08:30 to arrive respectively at 11:00 and 11:45 according to Aeroroutes. As for the return flights, they will leave France on Monday at 11:35 and Friday at 12:20 to land at 12:50 and 13:30 respectively.

This new service is the sixth one operated by TUI fly Belgium at Oujda-Angads airport. The company will be without competition on the new route. It already operates year-round routes from Oudja to Paris-Orly and Brussels South Charleroi, and seasonal routes to Brussels, Eindhoven and Lille.