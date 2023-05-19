Avmax delivers fifth Dash8-Q202 to Air Greenland

Avmax is delighted to announce the successful sale and delivery of a Dash8-Q202, MSN 497, to Air Greenland, the national carrier of Greenland.

This marks the fifth Dash8-Q202 sold by Avmax to Air Greenland, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two organisations. The aircraft is intended for domestic operations within Greenland, serving the needs of the country’s citizens and visitors.

To ensure compliance with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, Avmax’s MRO facility in Calgary undertook modifications to the aircraft prior to delivery. The aircraft was also repainted to Air Greenland’s distinct livery.

“We are thrilled to have delivered another Dash8-Q202 to Air Greenland,” said Avmax Senior Vice President and Head of Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. Scott Greig. “Our continued partnership is a testament to the value we provide in meeting the unique needs of Air Greenland and their customers.”

With this latest transaction, Avmax reinforces its position as a trusted provider of quality aircraft and maintenance services to customers worldwide.

Calgary, Alberta, May 12, 2023