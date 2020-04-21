El Al will operate 150 medical cargo flights with modified Boeing 777 and Boeing 787

Over the next few days, El Al and Kuehne + Nagel will start operating two daily flights from China through Israel to Italy, and in total, the company is expected to operate about 150 cargo flights between April and October 2020.

EL AL cargo flights back from Italy will pass through London, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Zurich en route to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport.

At the beginning of this week, a converted El Al Boeing 777-200ER (reg. 4X-ECA) made a flight from Shanghai to Tel Aviv with medical-related items on board to help the country fight the coronavirus.

אל על מטענים חתמה על עסקה עם ענקית הלוגיסטיקה הגלובלית KUEHNE+NAGEL, במסגרתה תפעיל כ-150 טיסות מטען מסין לאיטליה דרך ישראל עם ציוד למלחמה בקורונה.

Head of El Al’s logistic department Ronen Sahfira expressed his hopes that the new service will help the country’s industries to “get business back on track” as the nation’s economy is looking forward to the current coronavirus health restrictions being modified and, eventually, lifted.