Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines to launch strategic partnership

Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance connections between the United States and Israel. The agreement includes reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, allowing customers to earn and redeem miles across both carriers.

Initially, passengers will be able to check in for their entire journey and have their bags checked through to their final destination.

Delta offers numerous same-day connections from Tel Aviv through its U.S. gateways in Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK, while EL AL provides additional nonstop service from Boston and New York-JFK, as well as flights from Los Angeles, Miami, and Newark.

The partnership aims to improve connectivity and offer customers access to a wider range of destinations.