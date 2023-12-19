Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines launch long-term codeshare agreement

Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines have initiated a codeshare agreement, effective December 18, 2023, facilitating travel from January 1, 2024, between the Americas and Tel Aviv. The collaboration provides reciprocal codeshare access, enabling travellers to earn and redeem SkyMiles or Matmid points across both carriers.

Delta customers can access EL AL’s nonstop services from various North American cities to Tel Aviv, while EL AL’s code will be included in Delta’s Tel Aviv flights and over 280 connections via U.S. gateways like New York, Boston, and Los Angeles to cities like Atlanta, San Francisco, and Toronto.

This agreement aims to offer more convenient travel options, reflecting the commitment to serve passengers flying between North America and Israel. Both airlines will extend reciprocal benefits like seat selection, priority services, baggage allowance, and lounge access to their top-tier frequent flyers starting January 15.