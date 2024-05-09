Nationwide strike in Argentina on 9 May: Airlines offer alternatives

The CGT’s nationwide strike scheduled for May 9, 2024, in Argentina has airlines taking precautions. Here’s a roundup of their responses and passenger options:

LATAM: Offering flight date changes without fees from May 6. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the website. American Airlines: Asserts the strike won’t affect operations. JetSmart: Cancelling all flights to and from Argentina on May 9. Options include date changes, gift card refunds, or route changes. Air Europa: Cancelling specific flights, offering date changes or credit for future purchases. Lufthansa: Cancelling affected flights, and notifying passengers via email. Changes incur no extra cost. Aerolíneas Argentinas: Preemptively cancelling 191 flights, offering fee-free date changes or refunds. Advises against airport visits on strike day. Ethiopian Airlines: Cancelling specific flights, offering rebooking on nearby dates. Flybondi: Concentrating flights at Ezeiza Airport, anticipating delays due to air traffic control strikes. Iberia: Monitoring the situation, allowing ticket changes until May 31, or refunds as vouchers. Copa Airlines: Offering fee-free rebooking for affected flights.

While airlines accommodate passengers amidst the strike, passengers are encouraged to monitor flight statuses and contact airlines directly for assistance.