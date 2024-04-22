Punches thrown as unruly Scotsman severely disrupts easyJet flight to Antalya

Last Saturday, 20 April, passengers on an easyJet flight to Turkey witnessed a scene that was quite violent. As the plane was preparing to land at Antalya Airport, around 20:15 local time, a Scotsman from Edinburgh began to show aggression. Starting to utter insulting remarks towards another passenger, he suddenly rose from his seat and attempted to strike a Turkish policeman as well as a member of the cabin crew.

Newspaper The Mirror reports that while passengers were in shock, the man tried to force his way past the crew who were trying to restrain the man wearing a Celtic football team jersey. As he was falling to the ground, the Scotsman began punching a person lying on the floor. Faced with the surreal scene, one passenger began to scream while another tried to reassure her frightened child.

The airline quickly responded to the situation through a statement to The Mirror: “easyJet can confirm that police attended a flight to Antalya on April 20 upon arrival due to the disruptive behavior of a passenger on board,” said the spokesperson. “easyJet crew are trained to assess all situations and act swiftly and appropriately to ensure the safety of passengers is never compromised at any time,” the spokesperson added. “While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate any abusive or threatening behavior. The safety and well-being of all our customers and crew are always our top priority.”

