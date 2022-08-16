easyJet launches new route between Belfast City Airport and Glasgow

Seats go on sale today for the new route from Belfast City Airport to Glasgow from just £22.99*

First flight takes off on 31 October 2022 with three weekly departures

Route becomes airline’s fourth service from Belfast City airport in recent months

easyJet has launched a new route from Belfast City airport to Glasgow, with seats on sale from today at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, from just £22.99*

Flights will launch from 31 October 2022 with departures on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout the winter season until 24 March 2023, providing easyJet customers in Northern Ireland with more convenient domestic connections this winter.

The new route to Glasgow marks further expansion of easyJet services from Belfast City with the last year seeing the launch of new routes to London Gatwick, Bristol and Liverpool, which have proven popular with leisure and business travellers alike.

A cultural hub, Glasgow is home to the Scottish Opera, Ballet and National Theatre of Scotland, whilst also being the gateway to one of the world’s great rail journeys; a scenic route through the heart of the Scottish Highlands from Glasgow to Fort William, and for those looking to book a Christmas break this winter, the city is brimming with festive markets throughout the season.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching another new service from Belfast City which will offer our customers more choice when travelling between Belfast and Glasgow. This new route further strengthens our network in Belfast, having recently added services to London Gatwick, Liverpool and Bristol from Belfast City. Adding such choice has proved hugely popular with our customers and we are pleased to be offering further connectivity for those looking to explore and enjoy all the UK has to offer this winter.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Belfast and Northern Ireland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“Following the success of easyJet’s flights from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick and Liverpool, and with flights to Bristol taking off in September, we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with the addition of a service to Glasgow.

“With flights up to three days a week, we are confident this route will be popular for both inbound and outbound travellers.

“Coupled with an average security processing time of only six minutes, passengers travelling to Glasgow will be able to benefit from a wealth of choice and flexibility at Belfast City Airport.”

easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland, serving Belfast International and Belfast City airports, offering 34 routes across the UK and Europe.