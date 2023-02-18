Delta Air Lines to launch JFK to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires service

Delta Air Lines will operate seasonal winter service between New York-JFK and Rio de Janeiro starting Dec. 16, the third new route announced with Joint Venture partner LATAM Group.

Route to Rio adds to Delta and LATAM’s position as the No. 1 Joint Venture partnership for service between NYC and South America.

New York’s No. 1 airline to add seasonal New York-JFK-Buenos Aires** service on Oct. 29.

New Yorkers will soon be able to jet nonstop to another city that never sleeps, Rio de Janeiro, when Delta Air Lines launches seasonal service between New York-JFK and Rio Galeão Airport (GIG) in Brazil starting Dec. 16. The new route — the third that Delta and LATAM have announced since the Joint Venture was approved in September 2022 — will operate daily on Delta’s Boeing 767-300 aircraft featuring Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.

“Since implementing our Joint Venture, we’ve been working closely with LATAM to introduce exciting new routes that are expanding opportunities for customers travelling between the U.S. and South America,” said Alex Antilla, Delta Vice President for Latin America. “Together, we’re offering New Yorkers the most flights and the best experience for travel between the two continents.”

“We are happy to work with Delta to grow our joint presence between the Americas. As South America’s largest airline, we are excited to work with them to offer our customers more flight options and a world-class on-board experience,” said Martin St. George, Chief Commercial Officer, LATAM Airlines Group.

Schedule of New Seasonal Service between New York JFK and Rio de Janeiro*

Flight Departure Arrival DL245 JFK-GIG 8:30 p.m. 8:20 a.m. the next morning DL244 GIG-JFK 10:20 a.m. 6:30 p.m.

*Seasonal service starts Dec. 16. Schedules subject to change.