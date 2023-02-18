Ryanair management and Belgian unions reach a preliminary agreement

A preliminary agreement was signed Thursday between the unions representing Ryanair Belgium-based staff and the management of the low-cost company, said the CNE and ACV Puls unions. It now guarantees the legal minimum wage in Belgium for the aviation sector.

The workers and their delegates organised 11 days of strike between the summer of 2022 and the beginning of last January to obtain this result, say union leaders Didier Lebbe (CNE) and Hans Elsen, (ACV Puls).

This pre-agreement will be presented and voted on by staff next week. The ballot count will take place on Friday. There is therefore no longer any threat of strikes in the immediate future.

Negotiations continue concerning the closure of the airline’s base at Brussels airport, impacting 44 cabin crew and 15 pilots.