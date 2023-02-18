Scoot to add 9 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to drive growth and enhance network connectivity

Scoot will be the first Singapore carrier to operate this aircraft type

The 112-seater E190-E2 jet will unlock new growth opportunities

Order signals the airline’s commitment to bolster the SIA Group’s network and supports the demand for air travel

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with aircraft lessor, Azorra, to add nine new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to support its network growth strategy.

The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2024, with the other eight to be progressively introduced by the end of 2025.

Scoot will be the first Singapore carrier to operate the E190-E2, which is the latest variant of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s popular line of regional jets.

The aircraft has the capacity to seat 112 customers in a single-class configuration and will be deployed on short- and medium-haul flights of up to five hours. This will effectively complement the larger Airbus A320 Family and Boeing 787 aircraft in Scoot’s fleet, serving thinner routes to non-metro destinations out of Singapore.