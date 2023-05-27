China Eastern Airlines set to operate first commercial flight of a C919 on Sunday

China’s domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, is set to make its first commercial flight on May 28. China Eastern Airlines, the launch customer for the aircraft, will operate the flight from Shanghai to Beijing. Passengers for the inaugural flight will be chosen through a lottery system.

The C919, built by COMAC, has undergone extensive testing since its delivery to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022. The narrow-body aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration with 164 seats and has a range of up to 5,555 kilometres.

With this development, the C919 will compete directly with Airbus’ A320 and Boeing’s B737 for domestic and regional international flights. The Shanghai government reported that by the end of 2022, 32 clients had placed a total of 1,035 orders for the C919.

While many major components of the plane were designed by COMAC, Western companies were involved in certain aspects, including the development of the plane’s LEAP-1C engines by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran.