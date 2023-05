An Arlanda Express train linking Stockholm Cnetral Station to Arlanda Airport has derailed north of Stockholm.

Two people have been taken by ambulance to hospital and the train has been evacuated.

All train departures with the Arlanda express this weekend have been cancelled, there are stops for the commuter trains in some places and you can expect delays in the SJ traffic.

A couple of hundred metres of rail may have been destroyed and when the damage may be repaired is unclear.