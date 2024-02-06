China Eastern Airlines to launch daily flights from Shanghai to St. Petersburg as of 31 March 2024

China Eastern Airlines is set to launch daily direct flights from Shanghai to St. Petersburg starting March 31, according to Northern Capital Gateway LLC, the operator of Pulkovo Airport.

The new flight programme is part of China Eastern Airlines’ spring/summer schedule, and it follows previous operations on the route during summer navigation in 2019 and 2023.

In addition to Shanghai, the airport will also host flights to Beijing and Chengdu during the summer season. St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport, one of Russia’s largest, reported a 12% increase in passenger traffic to a record 20.4 million people in 2023.