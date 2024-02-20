China’s C919, aiming to challenge Boeing and Airbus dominance, debuts internationally at Singapore Airshow with a sale of 40 aircraft to Tibet Airlines

The C919, a domestically produced passenger jet by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), made its international debut at the Singapore Airshow. The single-aisle jet, certified for mainland China flights, received a 40-jet order from Tibet Airlines.

With ambitions to rival Boeing and Airbus, the C919, a symbol of China’s “Made in China” strategy, showcased its capabilities at the event.

With a development cost estimated at $49 billion, the C919 faces challenges in Western markets due to geopolitical tensions and certification issues. Despite these challenges, it has the potential to compete in regional markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central Asia. Industry experts believe the C919 will be a competitor but may not reach the same scale as Airbus and Boeing.