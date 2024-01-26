GOL launches financial restructuring plan under “Chapter 11”, secures $950 million financing

Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. announced its voluntary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States to strengthen its financial position. The company secured a $950 million debtor-in-possession financing commitment.

Despite the legal process, GOL reassures passengers that flights, cargo operations, and other services will continue without interruption.

The move aims to address challenges posed by the pandemic and restructure financial obligations, ensuring GOL’s long-term sustainability. The airline plans to emerge from the process with significant new capital, reinforcing its position as a leading Latin American carrier.