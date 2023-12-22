GOL Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737 MAX 8 avoids balloon on approach Rio de Janeiro Airport

On 17 December, a GOL Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737 MAX 8, on approach to land at Rio de Janeiro Airport (GIG), Brazil, avoided a balloon. The balloons, sometimes attached with fireworks (balão), are popular in some regions of Brazil but are a potential hazard for aircraft (and the environment).
A video clip of the incident appeared online:
Balloon scare in the air – A GOL Linhas Aereas Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft (PS-GPL) came in close proximity of an unmanned Balloon with a banner, while on approach to the Aeroporto internacional do Río Galeão (GIG), in Rio de Janeiro, on December 17th.
This year alone, Aviation24.be registered two previous incidents with balloons: one KLM Boeing 777 struck several balloons on final approach Sao Paulo airport, while a fireworks balloon struck a parked Azul Brazilian Airlines Airbus at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport.
