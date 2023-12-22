GOL Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737 MAX 8 avoids balloon on approach Rio de Janeiro Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 17 December, a GOL Linhas Aéreas Boeing 737 MAX 8, on approach to land at Rio de Janeiro Airport (GIG), Brazil, avoided a balloon. The balloons, sometimes attached with fireworks (balão), are popular in some regions of Brazil but are a potential hazard for aircraft (and the environment). 

A video clip of the incident appeared online:

This year alone, Aviation24.be registered two previous incidents with balloons: one KLM Boeing 777 struck several balloons on final approach Sao Paulo airport, while a fireworks balloon struck a parked Azul Brazilian Airlines Airbus at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport.

Fireworks balloon lands against parked Azul Brazilian Airlines Airbus at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport

Balloon flies into the engine of KLM Boeing 777 during landing, runway closed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.