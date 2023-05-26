Passenger arrested for opening plane door during flight in South Korea

A man has been arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it was landing in South Korea.

As it was landing about an hour later, a male passenger opened the emergency door while the plane was still 250m from ground.

All 194 passengers survived the flight, which landed safely but with its door still open at Daegu International Airport on Friday.

Some passengers fainted while others had breathing problems and were taken to hospital, local media reported.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested upon landing.

Police said the suspect had so far not given any explanation for his actions, nor was he drunk at the point of his arrest.

It was flight OZ8124 from Jeju Island to Daegu operated by an Airbus A321 (reg. HL8256) and the L3 emergency exit door.