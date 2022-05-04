Envoy Airlines Embraer E175LR loses right hand winglet after midair turbulence

On 3 May, an Envoy Airlines Embraer E175LR (registered N233NN) operated domestic flight AA3729 from Charleston to Dallas Fort Worth, United States on behalf of American Eagle (American Airlines). During the flight, at 36.000 feet, the aircraft encountered moderate to severe turbulence. Pilots reported to air traffic control they lost a part of a wing: the winglet on the right-hand side.

The pilots safely diverted the aircraft to Birmingham (U.S.) where a replacement aircraft (registered N246NN) brought the passengers to Dallas with a delay of 4 hours.

Following images appeared on social media:

Earlier this evening, an Envoy Airlines Embraer E175 (N233NN) traveling from Charleston to Dallas lost a significant part of its winglet when it encountered some intense turbulence. #americanairlines #embraer #envoyairlines #americanair 📸: Brandon Owen | Twitter pic.twitter.com/I9Np87B0xh — AeroXplorer (@aeroxplorer) May 4, 2022