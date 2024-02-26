Delta Air Lines adds second eclipse path-of-totality flight

Delta Air Lines is offering a second path-of-totality flight for astronomy enthusiasts after the initial flight from Austin to Detroit sold out within 24 hours. The new flight, Delta 1010, will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) on April 8, following the same route as the first path-of-totality flight, arriving in Detroit (DTW) at 16:20 ET.

The flight will be operated on an A321neo, a larger aircraft than the initial one (an A220-300), allowing more customers to experience the eclipse path of totality.

Delta experienced a significant spike in flight searches for the route after the announcement of the first path-of-totality flight.

The airline advises that the flight plans are subject to change based on external factors like weather and air traffic control.