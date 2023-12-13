Japan Airlines launches Airbus A350-1000 routes from Tokyo Haneda to New York JFK and Dallas-Fort Worth

Japan Airlines (JAL) is set to introduce its new Airbus A350-1000 International aircraft on the Tokyo (Haneda) – New York (JFK) route from January 24, 2024, with plans for daily operations after receiving its second aircraft by March 31, 2024. Additionally, JAL will expand the A350-1000 service to include the Tokyo (Haneda) – Dallas Ft. Worth route following the delivery of its third aircraft.

The A350-1000 features updated cabin interiors, enhanced comfort, and reduced environmental impact, with improved fuel efficiency resulting in a 15-25% reduction in CO2 emissions.

JAL aims to replace 1% of onboard fuel with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on Japan-bound flights to further minimise its environmental footprint. The airline is committed to transitioning its fleet to these more advanced and environmentally friendly aircraft, with 13 A350-1000s on order.

Simultaneously, JAL will introduce updated disembarkation videos on all domestic and international routes, showcasing Japanese culture and technology. These videos, the first update in 12 years, aim to provide a delightful conclusion to passengers’ journeys.

The reservation system for the A350-1000 will reflect updates for the 2024 summer schedule and beyond by December 20, 2023.