American Airlines plans record summer schedule at Dallas/Fort Worth, including new flights to Barcelona

American Airlines is gearing up for an extraordinary summer schedule at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), promising the largest number of seats in its history with more than 850 daily departures. Set to include service to new destinations like Barcelona, Spain, and Redmond, Oregon, the airline plans to increase service on 30 domestic and international routes, offering over 10,000 connection opportunities worldwide through DFW.

The airline’s DFW hub is projected to exceed previous seat and flight records, solidifying American’s position as the largest airline in Texas, connecting to more than 230 destinations, the most from a single hub in the state. Ensuring premium cabin services on every flight from DFW, American aims to cater to diverse customer needs and preferences.

With a focus on expanding its domestic network, American will introduce daily service to Redmond, Oregon, as well as increase services to various cities across the United States, catering to outdoor getaways and popular destinations. Moreover, the airline plans to enhance its international presence with increased services to destinations like Barcelona, Spain, and Tulum, Mexico, among others.

The airline’s investments in DFW include a state-of-the-art catering facility, a 10-year agreement with the airport for extensive capital investments, and plans for terminal expansions and construction to accommodate its continuous growth and enhance customer experiences. Tickets for the new summer schedule are available for purchase through American’s official channels.