Ostend-Bruges Airport equips cargo with Nallian-powered Cargo Cloud

Driven by a strong ambition to deliver stellar service and prepare for growth, Ostend-Bruges Airport is equipping its cargo hub with a Nallian-powered Cargo Cloud. “The OST Cargo Cloud will enable a coordinated, digitalized approach to processes such as freight pick up and drop off, and the inspection of perishable goods,” the airport wrote in a press release:

At the same time, it will provide the airport operator with actionable insights into its end-to-end cargo streams. The digital approach will empower the individual stakeholders to increase quality, visibility, and efficiency in their operations while increasing the attractiveness of the hub with reliable, transparent processes.

Not congestion, but visibility and efficiency as the main drivers

Unlike many other airports, the Ostend-Bruges Airports’ cargo hub is not facing the typical challenges related to congestion. They are investing in digitization to increase operational efficiency and visibility, improve customer service, and, at the same time, prepare for growth. The collaborative applications of Nallian’s Cargo Cloud, such as Inspection Management, Truck Visit Management, Check-it, and Cargo Statistics) will enable them to streamline all actions related to truck visits, the inspection of perishable goods, and the execution of operational and compliance checks. At the same time, the airport will gain granual insights in their end-to-end cargo streams.

Eric Dumas, CEO at Ostend-Bruges Airport, comments: “We have an ambitious cargo community that strives to deliver first-in-class service. Nallian’s Cargo Cloud is a robust platform that has proven its worth in many other cargo hubs. Its easy-to-implement, modular approach will allow us to quickly activate functionality and generate first benefits and easily expand in the future. This digital tool will allow Ostend airport to strengthen its attractiveness and further increase the speed of cargo handling which is already one of its main differentiating assets. It completes the ambitious development project “Ostend Cargo Village”, the first building phase of which is already under construction.”

Jean Verheyen, CEO at Nallian: “It’s a misconception that solutions like Truck Visit Management, one of the collaborative applications on our Cargo Cloud, only generate value for big hubs facing congestion issues. The pandemic has illustrated the importance of air cargo and the need for efficient, transparent processes. Digitization is the way to achieve this. It has proven to generate significant benefits for big and small cargo hubs, and we are very proud to support Ostend Airport on its digitization journey.”