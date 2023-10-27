Alii Palau Airlines announces inaugural flight from Singapore to Palau operated by Drukair

Alii Palau Airlines, in collaboration with Changi Airport Group, is launching a new route connecting Singapore and Palau. The service, operated by Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair), is set to begin on November 23, 2023, offering a direct link between three unique destinations: Bhutan, Singapore, and Palau. This route has been made possible following an open skies agreement between Singapore and Palau in October 2022.

The new service will allow travellers to explore the natural beauty of Palau, often referred to as “Nature’s Paradise,” in just a five-hour flight from Singapore via Paro, Bhutan. Palau, an archipelago in the western Pacific Ocean, is known for its pristine natural landscapes, crystal-clear waters, thriving coral reefs, lush forests, and outdoor adventures such as snorkelling, diving, hiking, and wildlife encounters. The Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage site, showcases some of the world’s most picturesque landscapes.

Akanksha Johri, Managing Partner of Alii Palau Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about the convenient direct flight, making Palau easily accessible. Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group, welcomed the new city link to Palau, emphasizing the seamless travel experience now available to Singapore travellers.

Drukair’s CEO, Tandi Wangchuk, highlighted the partnership’s role in enhancing connectivity, opening a path for travellers to explore destinations like Palau from the heart of the Himalayas.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for November 23, 2023, using an Airbus A320neo with a two-class configuration comprising 120 Economy class seats and 20 Business class seats. Initially, the flight will operate once a week on Thursdays, with plans to increase frequency to twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays starting from December 21, 2023. This new route is expected to provide travellers with greater accessibility to these remarkable destinations and cultural experiences.