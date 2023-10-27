Ten years of Air Serbia

Air Serbia is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of transformation and growth. Since its rebranding from JAT Airways in 2013, the airline has significantly expanded its operations, doubling the number of destinations to over 80 across Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Asia, and Africa. Notably, three long-haul destinations were added – New York, Tianjin, and Chicago. The fleet has been entirely renewed and now includes two wide-body Airbus A330-220, 13 narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, and seven turboprop ATR aircraft for regional flights.

During this anniversary week, Air Serbia reached the milestone of carrying over 3.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year. The airline is on track to potentially break its record by carrying 4 million passengers in a single year by the end of 2023, more than triple the number before its rebranding. Over the past decade, Air Serbia has operated more than 310,000 flights and served over 25 million passengers.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the airline is implementing various upgrades and activities, including a website modernisation, new boarding music, and a special postal stamp designed in collaboration with the PUE Post of Serbia. A series of promotional events have been organised throughout October, and a light installation on the Belgrade Tower is planned. Air Serbia is also preparing an upcoming innovation in its operations.

Air Serbia’s CEO, Jiri Marek, expressed gratitude to passengers for their trust over the past 10 years and emphasised the airline’s readiness for future challenges. In 2023, Air Serbia achieved remarkable milestones, including launching 22 new destinations and operating over 36,000 flights. Preliminary financial results indicate a profit of 22.4 million euros in the first half of the year, nearly matching the profit for the entire year in 2022.