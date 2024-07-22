Drukair expands fleet with Airbus A320neo and A321XLR aircraft to enhance international network

Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the acquisition of three A320neo and two A321XLR aircraft, scheduled for delivery starting in 2030. This strategic expansion aims to bolster Drukair’s international connectivity from Paro International Airport and the new Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) Airport.

Gelephu Mindfulness City, envisioned by His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is set to become a futuristic economic hub for Bhutan. Drukair, the national flag carrier, will leverage these new aircraft to enhance its network to Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Currently, Drukair operates four Airbus A320 Family aircraft, including three A319s and one A320. The new fleet additions will support Bhutan’s holistic and mindful development goals, particularly in facilitating the prosperity of GMC.

Tandi Wangchuk, Drukair CEO, said: “Our investment in these state-of-the-art aircraft underscores our dedication to supporting Bhutan’s vision of holistic and mindful development.” Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales, Airbus, stated: “We are proud that our latest generation aircraft will be a part of Bhutan’s next chapter of development.”

The A321neo and A321XLR offer significant environmental benefits, including reduced fuel consumption, CO? emissions, and noise levels. The A321XLR provides an extended range of up to 4,700 nautical miles and features the Airspace cabin for enhanced passenger comfort.

Both aircraft types are designed to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus targeting 100% SAF capability by 2030. This acquisition marks a significant step in Drukair’s efforts to modernize its fleet and expand its international reach while aligning with global sustainability goals.