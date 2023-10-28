Brussels Airlines has operated its last flight to/from Stockholm Bromma – From tomorrow, hello Arlanda

On Friday, 27 October, Brussels Airlines operated its last flight to Stockholm Bromma with Airbus A319 registered OO-SSJ. The flight departed 15 minutes late from Brussels Airport at 19:42 and arrived early in Bromma at 21:28 (UTC+2). On Saturday, 28 October, the same aircraft conducted the last flight from Bromma to Brussels, departing at 10.43 and arriving early at 12.35 in Brussels. From Sunday, 29 October, all Brussels Airlines flights to Stockholm will land at Arlanda, the same airport that competitor SAS on the route is utilising.

Bromma is much closer to downtown Stockholm than Arlanda (9 kilometres vs 40). The airport is also smaller and thus faster. The move from Bromma to Arlanda is justified by the limitations at Bromma Airport, where the largest aircraft allowed for environmental and technical reasons is the Airbus A319. With Brussels Airlines moving to an all-A320 fleet for short- and medium-haul flights, it was necessary to fly to an alternative airport, thus Arlanda.

Brussels Airlines COO Tilman Reinshagen commented:

“For 19 years, Bromma has been our airport of choice in the Stockholm region, and it was a real pleasure to operate from this airport.

Moving our operations to Arlanda is amongst other reasons linked to the phasing out of the A319s of our fleet, the closer alignment we will have with the other airlines of Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance and offering connectivity to our passengers.

But we will miss operating to and out of this small and efficient airport. As the only carrier operating flights to a non-Nordic destination out of Bromma, we’ve always felt like a special guest and so have our customers.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team at Bromma Airport, including Swedavia and Bra Sverige AB.”