Indian start-up Akasa Air selects CFM’s advanced and environmentally friendly LEAP-1B engine

Akasa Air today announced the purchase of CFM LEAP-1B engines to power its recently announced Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. The agreement that also includes spare engines and long-term services agreement is valued at nearly $4.5bn at list price.

With this purchase and services agreement, Akasa Air will have from day-1 of its operations an innovative and comprehensive maintenance program delivered by CFM, the world’s premier engine manufacturer.

Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with CFM International as we embark on an exciting journey to launch the greenest, most affordable and most dependable airline in India. Our partnership with CFM will ensure that we adhere to the world’s highest standards of maintenance and deliver the industry’s best technical dispatch reliability.”

Dube further added, “The state-of-the-art, high-performance LEAP-1B engine will support our techdriven culture by enabling real-time engine monitoring and predictive maintenance planning. With this agreement, we now have the foundation to ensure the most competitive and reliable operations in our fast growing market.”

“We are proud to develop a strong relationship with Akasa and play a key role in the launch of their operations, by providing them with the industry-leading asset utilization, fuel efficiency, and overall cost of ownership,” said Philippe Couteaux, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CFM International.

“On behalf of the entire team worldwide, it will be a great honor to help launch this new airline with the industry-leading support and reliability that has become a hallmark of CFM International.”