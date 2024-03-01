Ryanair grapples with setback as Boeing delays 17 aircraft deliveries, impacting Summer 2024 schedule

Ryanair announced that Boeing is now expected to deliver only 40 out of the planned 57 Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft by June 2024. Consequently, Ryanair will reduce approximately 10 aircraft lines of flying during peak summer months, affecting schedule changes primarily in frequencies on existing routes.

The delivery delays have led to some adjustments in high-cost airports, affecting passengers who have been notified of alternative flight times or offered full refunds.

Ryanair anticipates a decrease in FY March 2025 traffic to just under 200 million passengers from an original target of 205 million.

Despite the setbacks, Ryanair remains committed to working with Boeing to maximise aircraft deliveries and supports Boeing in resolving production challenges.

The airline advises customers to book early due to potential constrained capacity and slightly higher airfares in Europe for Summer 2024.