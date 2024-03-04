American Airlines places impressive orders for 85 Airbus, 85 Boeing and 90 Embraer aircraft

American Airlines, the largest airline in the world measured on passengers carried, revenue passenger mile and fleet size, has made bold strides in shaping the future of air travel with its announcement of significant aircraft orders. In a move to modernize its fleet and cater to evolving passenger demands, the airline has placed orders for 260 new aircraft, signaling a robust commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry.

The orders comprise a diverse range of aircraft, including 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10, and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft. The orders are part of American Airlines’ continued investment to expand premium seats across its narrow-body and regional fleets and support the long-term strength of the airline’s domestic and short-haul international network, the airline said.

Robert Isom, American Airlines’ CEO, emphasized the pivotal role these orders play in the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide customers with unparalleled service and reliability. He highlighted the significance of investing in newer, more efficient aircraft, which aligns with the company’s overarching strategy of modernization and fleet optimization.

Since 2014, American Airlines has been at the forefront of fleet modernization, taking delivery of over 600 mainline and regional aircraft. With the latest orders, totaling 440 aircraft, American Airlines is poised to meet the escalating demand for air travel well into the next decade.

The Airbus A321neo, a flagship aircraft in American’s fleet, has been instrumental in connecting passengers across the United States and to short-haul international destinations. Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, underscored the enduring value and versatility of the A321neo, lauding American Airlines’ steadfast commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience.

In parallel, American Airlines’ decision to integrate the Boeing 737 MAX 10 into its fleet underscores its confidence in Boeing’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence. Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, expressed Boeing’s dedication to delivering on this order, highlighting the efficiency, commonality, and flexibility that the 737 MAX family offers.

Furthermore, American Airlines’ strategic focus extends beyond its narrow-body fleet to its regional operations. By prioritizing the acquisition of larger, dual-class regional aircraft like the Embraer E175, the airline aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility across its network. Arjan Meijer, CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, commended American Airlines for its visionary approach, emphasizing the pivotal role of the E175 in bolstering the U.S. aviation network.

To meet the growing demand for premium travel experiences, American Airlines plans to retrofit its existing A319 and A320 fleets, starting in 2025. These enhancements will include power at every seat, larger overhead bins, and updated seating with premium finishes. Notably, the retrofitted A319 fleet will feature an expanded domestic first-class section, catering to passengers seeking elevated comfort and luxury during their travels.

Looking ahead, American Airlines remains committed to delivering exceptional service while embracing innovation and sustainability in aviation. With a focus on fleet modernization, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric initiatives, the airline is poised to redefine the future of air travel, setting new standards of excellence in the industry.

Press releases of Airbus, Boeing and Embraer follow after the image:

American Airlines orders 85 Boeing 737 MAX jets, expands fleet with 737-10 model

Boeing and American Airlines announced today the carrier will further modernize its global fleet with its first order for the largest 737 MAX airplane. American is committing to 115 of the 737-10 model, which includes a new order for 85 jets and a conversion of a previous order for 30 of the smaller 737-8 variant. The airline is also announcing options to purchase 75 additional 737-10 jets in the future.

With this agreement, American will more than double its 737 MAX order book from about 70 airplanes to more than 150, supporting the airline’s long-term growth strategy with highly efficient jets for its domestic and short-haul international network. The 737-10 will complement American’s current fleet of 737-8 airplanes, allowing the airline to tap into the 737 MAX family’s commonality and flexibility to efficiently meet growing travel demand.

“We deeply appreciate American Airlines’ trust in Boeing and its confidence in the 737 MAX family. American’s selection of the 737-10 will provide even greater efficiency, commonality and flexibility for its global network and operations,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Our team here at Boeing is committed to delivering on this new order and supporting American’s strategic growth with one of the industry’s largest and most modern fleets.”

With firm orders for more than 150 737 MAXs and 25 787 Dreamliners, American will add more than 180 Boeing airplanes to its fleet in the next decade.

American Airlines orders 85 additional A321neo aircraft

American Airlines, has signed a firm order for an additional 85 A321neo aircraft, taking its total order for the aircraft type to 219 aircraft.

“The continued investment in the A321neo is a testament to the unprecedented value of the world’s most versatile and capable single aisle aircraft,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus. “For nearly two decades, American Airlines has used its A320 Family of aircraft, some of which have been produced in the U.S. in Mobile, Alabama, to grow its domestic and short-haul international network and provide an exceptional experience for its passengers and crews.”

American Airlines took delivery of its first A321neo in February 2019, and 70 have been delivered as of January 31, 2024. The airline is the world’s largest operator of A320 Family aircraft, the world’s largest A321 operator (CEO and NEO) and the largest customer for the A321neo in North America.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO? reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximising passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. To date more than 6,100 A321neos have been ordered by more than 90 customers across the globe.

American Airlines places order for up to 133 Embraer aircraft

Embraer has secured a major order for 133 aircraft from American Airlines Group Inc. to meet domestic demand in the United States. American has placed a firm order with Embraer for 90 E175s, with purchase rights for 43 additional jets. The aircraft will be delivered with 76 seats in American’s standard dual-class configuration. The deal, with all purchase rights exercised, is worth more than US$7bn at list price, and the firm orders will be included in Embraer’s 1Q24 backlog.

The E175 is one of the most popular aircraft in the region, with 837 aircraft sold (including today’s firm order for 90) and 88% market share since 2013.

American is focused on bringing larger dual-class regional aircraft into its fleet, which will continue to drive connectivity from smaller markets to the rest of the airline’s global network. American expects to retire all of its 50-seat single-class regional jets by the end of the decade and will continue to serve small and medium-sized markets with larger regional jets.

Dual-class regional jets are expected to make up American’s regional fleet once the new Embraer E175 deliveries are completed.

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “The E175 is truly the backbone of the U.S. aviation network, connecting all corners of the country. One of the world’s most successful aircraft programs, the E175 was upgraded with a series of modifications that improved fuel burn by 6.5%. This modern, comfortable, reliable, and efficient aircraft continues to deliver the connectivity the U.S. depends on day after day. This represents American’s largest-ever single order of E175s, and we thank American for its continued trust in our products and people.”