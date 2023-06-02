Avia Solutions Group acquires Slovak ACMI and charter airline AirExplore

Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, has acquired the Slovak ACMI and charter airline AirExplore. The acquisition of the airline, which is based and headquartered in Bratislava, comes as the next step in Avia Solutions Group’s business development plans worldwide.

With 13 years in the industry, AirExplore is a leading airline in the region, operating 10 Boeing 737-800 type aircraft: 8 passenger and 2 freighters. The acquisition will further increase Avia Solutions Group’s aircraft fleet, which consists of 180 aircraft.

“Slovakia offers a dynamic business environment and having an AOC here presents a significant advantage, providing vast opportunities for extended geographic reach and new routes,” shared Jonas Janukenas, CEO, Avia Solutions Group.

“Becoming a part of the leading aviation services group and the world’s largest ACMI provider will not only provide our airline with valuable know-how and access to best industry practices but will also present new business opportunities, strengthening our positions in the market. We anticipate an exciting period for our airline’s growth and development,” said Martin Stulajter, CEO, AirExplore.

Avia Solutions Group is the parent company to SmartLynx Airlines, Avion Express, Bluebird Nordic, KlasJet, Magma Aviation, and more, operating on every continent across the world. The group holds 9 AOCs in Europe and plans to announce an AOC in Indonesia during July 2023, expanding its current presence to surpass 68 countries worldwide.