Indonesia AirAsia launches Jakarta-Perth route

Indonesia AirAsia has launched its inaugural flights on the Jakarta-Perth route, becoming the only airline to offer direct flights between the two cities post-pandemic. The new route, supported by the Western Australian Government and Perth Airport, initially operates four times a week, providing over 1,400 visitor seats weekly.

The demand for travel between Indonesia and Australia is high due to convenient flight times and the appeal of both destinations for various activities, including shopping, dining, adventure, beaches, and education.

Eddy Krismeidi Sumawilaga, Head of Indonesia Affairs and Policy of Indonesia AirAsia, expressed excitement about the new route and reported positive occupancy rates for the inaugural flights. The airline expects the Jakarta-Perth route to be popular among leisure travellers and Indonesians visiting Perth for business, leisure, education, and visiting friends and family. The route also offers Australians the opportunity to explore popular tourist destinations in Indonesia. With the support of Tourism Western Australia and Perth Airport, the airline anticipates strong demand for this new connection.

The Western Australian Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, highlighted the significance of the Jakarta-Perth flight in strengthening the relationship between the two destinations and enhancing Western Australia’s reputation as a gateway. Kate Holsgrove, Acting CEO of Perth Airport, emphasized the positive impact of the new service on Western Australia’s business, student, and tourism sectors, with the potential to attract more visitors and students from Jakarta.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Perth, Listiana Operananta, expressed support for the new route and encouraged more West Australians to explore Indonesia and vice versa, noting the potential for further exploration between Jakarta and Perth due to their similarities and short flight duration.

The flights between Jakarta and Perth are operated on Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 seats. The flight duration is approximately 4.5 hours, and the frequency is four times a week.