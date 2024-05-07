Edelweiss expands winter services from Zurich to Finland and Norway

Edelweiss is significantly extending its winter services to Finnish Lapland and Norway for the 2024/2025 season.

Finnish destinations Kuusamo and Ivalo will now be served from mid-December to early March, with flights on Fridays and twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays) respectively. Additionally, Edelweiss introduces scheduled flights to Kittilä and Rovaniemi, both served twice a week. Evenes in Norway will also feature flights every Saturday, offering access to the picturesque Lofoten Islands.

With a portfolio including six destinations, Edelweiss provides travellers with comprehensive options for exploring northern Scandinavia, allowing for round-trip combinations. The expanded services are available for booking across all channels starting May 9, 2024.