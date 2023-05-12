airBaltic adds Agadir as the second destination in Africa, after Marrakesh, for Winter season 2023

The Latvian national airline airBaltic announces the addition of a new route, Riga–Agadir (Morocco), to its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, starting from the end of October 2023. The first flight of this new route is scheduled for November 4, and the flight duration is expected to be 5 hours and 45 minutes. Agadir will become airBaltic‘s second destination in Morocco and on the African continent, supplementing the already popular Riga to Marrakesh route.

Agadir is a stunning coastal city located in the southern part of Morocco, famous for its sunny weather, breathtaking beaches, and vibrant culture. Its warm climate and the range of outdoor activities, including surfing and hiking, make it an attractive destination for travellers seeking a winter escape from colder climates. Additionally, as Agadir is only a three-hour drive from Marrakesh, visitors can extend their trip and explore even more of the continent, arriving in one place and departing from another.

Flights to and from Marrakesh are scheduled on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while flights to and from Agadir will be available every Saturday. With the addition of this new route, airBaltic continues to expand its offering and provide a diverse range of destinations for travellers.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Riga–Agadir (Morocco) 1 flight weekly November 4, 2023 169 €

*Lowest fare (one-way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

As it has already been announced, airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season. The airline is launching 11 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere (Finland) and will offer around 80 routes across its network to connect Riga and other cities in the region. This is the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic.