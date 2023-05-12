75 people evacuated from Finnair plane after smoke developed at Göteborg Landvetter

A Finnair ATR72-500 registered OH-ATO with 75 passengers from Gothenburg to Helsinki had to be evacuated after smelling smoke developed on board. No one was injured in the alarm, which came at 09:00 on Friday.

“We had smoke coming from a plane that was on the ground. The plane is evacuated. There were 75 people on board,” says Sara Rosenquist at the Greater Gothenburg rescue service.

According to the police, an ambulance has also been called to the scene as a precaution, but no one is said to have been injured.

“Those who boarded had to leave in good order, it was an undramatic evacuation. The emergency services are now on the scene,” says Peter Wärring, press officer at Swedavia.

The passengers were rebooked on later flights.