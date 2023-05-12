airBaltic announces 11 new routes for Winter 2023/2024

airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, starting from the end of October 2023. The airline is launching 11 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere (Finland), and will offer around 80 routes across its network to connect Riga and other cities in the region.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “We are excited to announce the largest number of new routes in a winter season ever seen at airBaltic. When preparing for the upcoming season, we carefully consider passenger demand and analyze the market situation. Thus, our commitment to the Baltics and Tampere remains strong, and we are dedicated to improve connectivity in and out of the region. Also, we are glad to expand our offerings with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.”

“For instance, with the addition of Agadir, the second destination in Morocco, supplementing Marrakesh, and all four of our base cities now connected to sunny Tenerife, it is a delight to offer even more variety for our passengers. Moreover, our winter schedule provides good news for winter sports enthusiasts as well, with such destinations as Geneva and Turin. airBaltic is always looking for ways to enhance and diversify its offerings, and this season will not be an exception,” Gauss added.

Starting now, almost all of the new routes are bookable at the most attractive price levels on the airBaltic website, www.airbaltic.com. The first sales campaign of the new winter season destinations will begin on May 16.