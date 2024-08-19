Second Air Belgium Airbus A330 transfers to Air Serbia amid fleet expansion

Air Serbia is set to receive its fourth Airbus A330-200, previously operated by Air Belgium, as part of its ongoing fleet expansion. The aircraft, currently registered as OE-LCL, is undergoing maintenance in Düsseldorf before being transferred to the Serbian carrier, likely in October or November.

Delivered new to Etihad Airways in 2014, the jet was stored for several years before joining Air Belgium in October 2022. It was primarily wet-leased to SriLankan Airlines throughout 2024.

The aircraft’s cabin retains its original Etihad layout, offering a 1-2-1 configuration in business class and 2-4-2 in economy, with a total of 262 seats. This addition aligns with Air Serbia’s five-year plan to expand its long-haul network, which has seen recent growth with new routes to New York, Tianjin, and Chicago, with further expansion expected in 2024.