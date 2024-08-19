Severe weather disrupts flights across Madeira and the Canary Islands

Adverse weather conditions have led to widespread flight cancellations, diversions, and delays at airports in Madeira and the Canary Islands over the past few days, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded and frustrated.

Wind Disrupts Operations at Madeira International Airport

High winds have significantly affected flight operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, starting late Saturday afternoon. As of 10:00 today, 10 flights to and from destinations such as Lisbon, Porto, Berlin, and Gran Canaria have been cancelled. Additionally, flights arriving from Lisbon and Rome had to be diverted to other airports. The disruptions have impacted both inbound and outbound passengers, causing uncertainty for hundreds of tourists and residents.

The situation is particularly challenging for around 200 to 300 travellers stranded at the airport, including a large group of Canarian visitors. They report that the airline TAP has provided little communication, forcing them to rely on the airport’s website for updates. With the airport’s notorious reputation for turbulent conditions and the requirement for pilots to hold a special licence to land there, the strong winds have made operations even more difficult.

Low Visibility and Wind Shear Disrupt Flights in the Canary Islands

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands have also faced significant weather-related disruptions. At César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport, low visibility due to heavy fog on Monday morning forced the diversion of 12 flights, primarily to Fuerteventura Airport. The affected flights included both domestic and international services from cities such as Madrid, Leeds-Bradford, Dublin, and Seville. Fortunately, the situation improved by mid-morning, and traffic gradually resumed.

In Tenerife, strong gusts of wind and sudden shifts in wind direction—known as wind shear—have caused multiple planes to abort their landings at Tenerife South Airport. In one instance, a flight from Brussels had to divert to Fuerteventura after finding it impossible to land safely in Tenerife. The challenges posed by wind shear highlight the difficult decisions that pilots must make in split seconds to ensure passenger safety.

Overall, the volatile weather conditions in Madeira and the Canary Islands have led to widespread disruptions, highlighting the complexities of operating in these challenging environments. As the situation develops, travellers continue to face uncertainty and delays as airports and airlines work to manage the adverse conditions.