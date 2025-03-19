CMA CGM files takeover bid for Air Belgium’s cargo operations

French logistics and shipping giant CMA CGM has officially submitted a bid to acquire Air Belgium’s cargo operations, the airline announced Wednesday. The Walloon Brabant Business Court will review the proposal on March 27.

CMA CGM Joins the Race to Acquire Air Belgium

CMA CGM, a major player in maritime logistics, has previously collaborated with Air Belgium. Its bid, focused solely on the airline’s cargo operations, has been forwarded to the Enterprise Court for evaluation.

This development follows the March 6 ruling, in which the Nivelles Business Court revoked Air One Belgium’s authorization to take over Air Belgium. The rejected bidder has since appealed the decision, with a hearing set for April 3 before the Brussels Court of Appeal.

Key Takeover Details

CMA CGM’s bid includes: Air Belgium’s cargo operations Retention of the Air Belgium name and brand The airline’s four aircraft

Employment Impact: Unclear at this stage

Air One Belgium’s original plan: Retain 197 of 401 employees Operate from Brussels Airport



What’s Next?

The March 27 hearing will determine if CMA CGM’s bid moves forward. Meanwhile, Air One Belgium’s appeal will be reviewed on April 3, leaving the future of Air Belgium’s cargo operations still uncertain.