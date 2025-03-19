Air One Belgium appeals court ruling on Air Belgium takeover

Air One Belgium is challenging its exclusion from the Air Belgium takeover, arguing that the Walloon Brabant Enterprise Court made its decision based on inaccurate facts. The rejected bidder has filed an appeal, maintaining that it met all necessary conditions and had until June 5 to finalise key requirements.

The March 6 ruling revoked Air One Belgium’s authorisation to take over Air Belgium’s cargo operations, reopening the process for other bidders until March 27. However, Air One Belgium insists it fulfilled key obligations, including applying for an air operator’s licence and securing aircraft leasing terms.

A major dispute revolves around Air Belgium’s €3.2 million debt to lessor Altavair, which threatens to ground two cargo planes unless repaid. Air One Belgium argues this debt pertains to Air Belgium’s former passenger operations and should not affect the takeover.