Air India to buy some 235 Airbus A320 Family aircraft

Industry sources told Reuters news agency that Airbus is set to win an order for 235 A320neo Family planes as part of a massive historic purchase of some 500 jets due to be announced by Air India by the end of the week.

The deal covers a total of 425 single-aisle jets (the 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft). The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft (40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X), the same sources said to Reuters.

Finalising the deal depends on the outcome of ongoing negotiations with engine makers. Air India has been on a renaissance since its take-over by the Tata Group from the Indian government. By expanding massively, the airline aims to increase its market share in the fast-growing Indian aviation market.