Berniq Airways of Lybia orders six Airbus A320neo Family aircraft to boost fleet and expand routes

Berniq Airways, Libya’s leading airline, has announced a firm order for six Airbus A320neo Family aircraft during the Farnborough International Airshow. This order signifies a major step for the airline as it aims to modernise its fleet and expand its regional and international operations.

Berniq Airways currently operates six A320 aircraft and this new order will further bolster its fleet, enhancing its service capabilities and route network. The A320neo Family aircraft are known for their fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and noise reduction, aligning with Berniq Airways’ commitment to sustainability. The A320neo offers superior passenger comfort with the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, making it a preferred choice for both regional and international travel.

Waseem Ezzway, Chairman of Berniq Airways, commented: “We are proud to be the first airline in Libya to order the advanced A320neo Family aircraft. This significant investment marks a new chapter for Berniq Airways as we continue to lead the way in modernising our fleet and enhancing our service offerings.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus, said: “It is a pleasure to see Berniq Airways expanding its fleet with the world’s best-in-class single-aisle aircraft. The A320neo family will enable Berniq Airways to provide its customers with unparalleled comfort while offering the airline exceptional economic advantages.”

Aircraft Features

A320neo Family : Known for its efficiency, the A320neo Family incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, providing at least 20% fuel savings and CO? reduction compared to previous generation aircraft.

: Known for its efficiency, the A320neo Family incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, providing at least 20% fuel savings and CO? reduction compared to previous generation aircraft. A321neo: The largest member of the A320neo Family, offering a 50% noise reduction and exceptional range and performance.

The entire A320 Family can already operate with up to 50% SAF. Airbus aims for its aircraft to be 100% SAF capable by 2030, supporting the aviation industry’s shift towards greener operations.

This order not only underscores Berniq Airways’ growth ambitions but also highlights its commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort. The integration of the A320neo Family aircraft will position Berniq Airways as a leading carrier in the region, ready to meet the demands of modern air travel.