KLM carries record number of passengers in 2019 (+2.7%)

Once again today, we find ourselves in a stronger position than a year ago. Offering expanded customer service, we have succeeded in strengthening our worldwide network with the addition of six new destinations. This means that we now serve a total of 171 KLM destinations from Schiphol. In cooperation with our partners, we offer 694 destinations worldwide. And once again, we were able to retain the loyalty of our customers based on the quality and attractiveness of our products and services. The KLM Group (KLM & Transavia) welcomed a record number of 44.3 million passengers on board. This constitutes an incredible milestone, for which I am most grateful to our customers and employees.