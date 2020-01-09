New Japanese and Australian shareholders for Brussels Airport Company

The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund (OTPP), which owns 39% of Brussels Airport Company, announced Wednesday that it sold a minority stake to Japanese and Australian investors.

The Canadian fund claims to remain the largest individual shareholder of Brussels Airport, but does not disclose the amount it sold to the new shareholders, the Australian fund managers TCorp and GPIF, and a Japanese pension fund.

The other shareholders of the airport are Sky Holding Belgium Fund made up of APF, QIC Swiss Life and PMV, which bought the 36% held by Macquarie last March, as well as the Federal Holding and Investment Company (Belgian State, which holds 25% + 1 share).