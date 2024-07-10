EU Commission re-approves €10.4 billion aid for Air France-KLM amid pandemic

The European Commission has re-approved €10.4 billion in Dutch and French aid measures for the Air France-KLM Group to provide essential liquidity support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include French guarantees on bank loans (€4 billion) and a state loan (€3 billion), as well as Dutch guarantees (€2.4 billion) and a state loan (€1 billion).

Initially approved in 2020, these measures were annulled by the General Court in 2023 and 2024. Upon re-assessment, the Commission concluded that the aid conforms with EU State aid rules and the COVID Temporary Framework, ensuring the funds’ necessity, appropriateness, and proportionality to address economic disruptions in France and the Netherlands.

The Commission’s decision reaffirms the aid’s compliance with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU, highlighting the importance of the Air France-KLM Group in the Dutch and French economies, especially during the severe downturn caused by the pandemic.