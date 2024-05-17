Air France expands winter 2024-2025 schedule with new routes to Brazil (Salvador), Maldives (Malé), and Sweden (Kiruna)

Air France announces additions to its winter 2024-2025 schedule, including new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Salvador (Brazil), Malé (Maldives), and Kiruna (Sweden).

Flights to Salvador (Bahia State, Brazil) will be operated three times a week (on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) beginning October 28, 2024, on Airbus A350-900 aircraft equipped with 324 seats (34 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy).

Malé (Maldives) will be reached with up to 2 flights a week (on Fridays and Sundays) operated on Airbus A350-900s equipped with 292 seats during the winter holiday season, from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

After Rovaniemi (Finland), Kittilä (Finland), Tromsø (Norway) and Narvik Lofoten (Norway, only operated in summer), Kiruna will be Air France’s 5th destination in Lapland.

The airline also extends service to Denver and Phoenix in the United States. The expansion aims to offer customers more diverse travel options and enhance connectivity.