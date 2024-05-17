Delta Air Lines Airbus A321neo evacuated in Seattle after fire breaks out

Delta Air Lines flight DL604 from Cancun (CUN) to Seattle (SEA) experienced a fire incident upon landing on May 6. Passengers evacuated the Airbus A321neo registered N504DZ via emergency slides after smoke and a bright light were observed in the nose area of the aircraft.

There were 189 passengers, two pilots, and four flight attendants on board at the time of the incident. The fire near the nose of the Airbus jet was caused by a mechanical malfunction. A SEA spokesperson said a short in an electric cord caused the fire and had since been repaired.

Delta is investigating the incident, focusing on the ground power unit as the potential source of the fire. Passengers exited safely, but video footage shows some disregarding safety guidelines by taking their belongings, potentially hindering the evacuation process.