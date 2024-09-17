Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa Group suspend flights to Middle East following attack in Lebanon

Brussels Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, has announced the immediate suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv (Israel) following a deadly attack in Lebanon. The decision comes after reports of multiple fatalities and thousands of injuries caused by explosions targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

In a press release, Brussels Airlines stated: “Given the recent changes in the security situation, Lufthansa Group airlines have decided to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV) and Tehran (IKA) with immediate effect.” The suspension will remain in place until Thursday, September 19. During this period, all Lufthansa Group airlines will also avoid Israeli and Iranian airspace. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will reassess in the coming days,” the airline added.

For Brussels Airlines, this affects five weekly flights.

Attack in Lebanon

Earlier today, an attack in Lebanon left thousands injured and multiple dead after the beepers of several Hezbollah militants exploded. Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the attack, further escalating tensions in the region.

Other airlines, including Air France and British Airways, have also suspended flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv due to the potential for further escalation in the next 24-48 hours.

There is currently no information on whether additional airlines will follow suit.