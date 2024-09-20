Air France and Madagascar Airlines partner to enhance air services between France and Madagascar

Air France and Madagascar Airlines have signed a commercial cooperation agreement to improve air services between France and Madagascar. Beginning October 1, 2024, the agreement will introduce an interline marketing arrangement, allowing passengers to book flights from both airlines on a single ticket. Air France will operate between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo, while Madagascar Airlines will handle domestic routes to popular destinations like Nosy Be, Fort Dauphin, Majunga, and Tamatave.

The partnership includes coordinated flight schedules, enabling seamless baggage check-in to final destinations and smoother connections between long-haul and domestic flights. Additionally, the airlines are exploring a code-sharing arrangement for Madagascar Airlines on Air France’s Paris-Antananarivo route, potentially offering more connection options via Air France’s hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Madagascar Airlines CEO Thierry de Bailleul emphasised the partnership’s role in boosting tourism and the airline’s Phénix 2030 plan, with the goal of attracting 1 million tourists by 2028. Air France CEO Anne Rigail highlighted the agreement’s contribution to enhancing travel experiences and strengthening cultural and economic ties between France and Madagascar.